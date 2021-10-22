Dozens of teams ready to make a #CleanerShreveport this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This weekend teams will be cleaning up five areas of Shreveport as part of the #CleanerShreveport campaign.

The City of Shreveport and Shreveport Green are hosting the third the third Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup on Saturday, October 23 starting from 8 a.m. to noon. Teams will be able to bring their trash to the area between the baseball stadium and I-20 as the Fair Grounds to dispose of. This year the Department of Information and Technology developed an app that will let the city track teams’ progress.

The teams will be focused on five areas and led by different city organizations:

Mayor Adrian Perkins and his team will be cleaning up the area in

Mooretown surrounding the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Mooretown surrounding the Shreveport Regional Airport. The Shreveport Police Department will have more than 60 officers and

family members focusing their efforts in Cedar Grove between Linwood

and St. Vincent including the blocks from 70th to 84th.

family members focusing their efforts in Cedar Grove between Linwood and St. Vincent including the blocks from 70th to 84th. The Department of Property Standards will be addressing illegal dump

sites citywide.

sites citywide. The Department of Community Development is targeting its cleanup day

in the Ledbetter Heights neighborhood.

in the Ledbetter Heights neighborhood. Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook is organizing a team that will

be cleaning up around I-49 and Pierremont/Hollywood.