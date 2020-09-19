Drive-In concert opens in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday is the opening night for the Shreveport “New Normal Drive-In” concert downtown.

The event is family-friendly outside on Milam Street behind the First United Methodist Church. Music bands are playing jazz, R&B, and country. There will also be food trucks and drinks.

“We’ve kind of gotten used to staying at home during the whole COVID thing. Not going out. Not supporting events because there haven’t been many events to support so we need to break out of that habit,” said Liz Swaine, Executive Director of Downtown Development.

The drive-in will be two days Friday and Saturday night. There’s a maximum of 100 cars allowed for COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’re tired of being cooped up in the house and it seemed like a safe environment. A lot of fun,” said Shreveport residents.

“I mean since I haven’t been able to go to any school dances and stuff this is the closest I’ll get and I’ve had a great time,” said Anna Griffin, Shreveport Residents.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per vehicle. You can get your tickets at the gate or online. Visit The New Normal Drive-In Facebook page.

