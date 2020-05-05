East Texas high school host Senior Class of 2020 parade

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Atlanta High School Senior Class of 2020 picked up their swag bag and hosted a parade on Monday afternoon.

Families decorated cars and held signs as the class got a chance to come together and ride through the city together one last time.

Atlanta class senior, Hannah Highland, says the parade was bitter sweet. She was thankful for the chance to see her classmates.

“They made this so awesome, all the things they gave us like the signs out here it was awesome,” said Highland.

According to the Principal Nancy Rinehart, in person graduation talks are in the works, they hope to have an answer by the end of the week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.