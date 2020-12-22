East Texas Lumber Mill gives over 600 turkeys and hams to the community

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – West Fraser Lumber Mill out of New Boston, Texas distributed over 600 turkeys and hams to the community on Tuesday afternoon.

Locals received their gift on a first come first serve basis. The company says this is their first time hosting a give away like this.

General Manager, Clay Garrett, says it was just something they wanted to do, spreading holiday cheer amid the pandemic.

“We know that we have people struggling in this area, there are people struggling everywhere and we just wanted to put a hand in … West Fraser, and help out people, help the community and the families around us,” said Garrett.

Officials gave away 187 hams and 417 turkeys. West Fraser says they look forward to the giveaway next year.