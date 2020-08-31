Emergency declared by LifeShare due to low blood supply

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare Blood Center has declared an emergency due to a blood shortage and is asking the community for donations.

“Hospitals are being forced to make tough decisions right now that could impact the outcome for their patients,” said LifeShare Sr. Director of Blood Operations Benjamin Prijatel. “Since Thursday, LifeShare has collected 393 units of red blood cells. That’s 26% of the blood LifeShare needs to support the transplants, traumas, and other treatments requiring a blood transfusion at our local hospitals.”

All LifeShare donation centers are open extended hours this week. They will be open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

LifeShare urges any businesses or churches that want to help to call and schedule a blood drive.

Extra precautions are being taken by Lifeshare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They stress that donating blood is as safe as ever and that there are no reports of donors or LifeShare team members contracting the virus from interacting with each other during donation.

Click here to find a donation center or a blood drive taking place near you.

