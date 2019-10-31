Emergency responders encourage families to sign-up for smoke alarm installation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Fire Department encourages families to sign-up for a free smoke detector install with the American Red Cross of Texarkana.

Texarkana Red Cross Executive Director Christal Prince says families should take advantage of the free services that the volunteers provide.

“A lot of people don’t realize how we respond locally and to us a home fire is a disaster. It is to the person who loses their home also, ” Prince said.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says smoke detectors should be checked on a monthly basis with batteries typically needing replacement about every six months.

“Smoke alarms and houses I always say they probably save more lives than fire fighters themselves because early detection is your best way to escape injury and death in a house fire,” Black said.

Black says the reason home fires usually aren’t detected early is because smoke alarms aren’t working or families don’t know how to properly test their alarms.

“You have a button on them. usually test have a test button. you just press and hold it and it makes that noise and so you can feel pretty sure that it is going to operate correctly,” said Black.

Not only does the red cross install smoke alarms but the group also pairs you with volunteers to create an evacuation plan specific to your family and home.

“We’ll talk about a safe place to meet outside so that they know that everyone is outside the home because a lot of lives are lost when people go back into the home.”

Officials say smoke detectors should be replaced after ten years from the date of purchase listed on the back.

Installation sign-up is this Saturday from 10a.m – 4p.m. at First Baptist Church Redwater and Muad Fire and Rescue. All installations will begin Saturday, November 9th.

The American Red Cross of Texarkana is always taking smoke detector donations and looking for volunteers.

To volunteer call (903) 556 -5183 and ask to speak with Christal Prince.

