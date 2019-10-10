11th annual Shreveport Brew returns to Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get a taste of the Arklatex at the 11th annual Shreveport Brew Saturday, October 19 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

There will be more than 100 beers available for tasting from local home brewers, local commercial brewers as well as domestic and international brewers. This year there is a bit of a competition between the home brewers. The public will get the chance to vote for their favorite home brew and winners walk away with medals and bragging rights.

You can also enjoy food provided from a number of area restaurants and live music from the local band Identity Crisis. There will also be college football games on the big screen TV, so it will be a great way to tailgate.

The event also raises money for the Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness, which are two of the year’s largest events in downtown Shreveport. Both events attract thousands and bring thousands of dollars into the Arklatex community. Both organizations also work to reinvest in the downtown area in an effort to raise the quality of life for locals.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the gate. Your ticket includes unlimited tastings and food. No one under the age of 21 will be allowed in, so make sure you have your ID on the day of the event. Buy your ticket and learn more by visiting: www.ShreveportBrew.com

