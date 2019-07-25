13th Annual Piggly Wiggly St. Jude Steak Cook-Off kicks off Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get a taste of the ArkLaTex while giving back to a good cause at the Piggly Wiggly St. Jude 13th Annual Steak Cook-Off.

Cooks and vendors can register for the cook-off on site Saturday at 8 a.m. The day starts at 9:45 a.m. and includes a pork chop cook-off for children, a Baggo slam down tournament, live music, vendor’s booths and steak plates. The award ceremony is at 5 p.m. All proceeds go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information, visit the Steak Cook-off Facebook page.

