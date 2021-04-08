2021 Bayou Classic: More tickets released online, no onsite ticket sales

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bayou Classic has released more game tickets online for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic football match between Grambling State University and Southern University.
The football game is scheduled to be held at the Independence Stadium in Shreveport on April 17 at 1:30 p.m.
“We just release more great tickets for Bayou Classic,” event officials said on Twitter Thursday.
“Don’t forget, all tickets must be purchased in advance and there will be no onsite ticket sales.”
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.