28th annual Floatilla floats onto Cross Lake

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:07 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 28th annual Cross Lake  Floatilla is Saturday, June 15th. You can enjoy a boat parade, poker run and fireworks show while raising money for a good cause.

We donate money raised to local charities that don't get a lot of community support to function each year. We strive to make the Cross Lake Floatilla bigger and better with more money raised each year to share in OUR community.

28th annual Cross Lake Floatilla:

  • Saturday, June 15th
  • 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Boat parade, poker run, fireworks and more
  • All activities are at Port Au Prince Cross Lake Restaurant

For a full schedule of events and more, visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/floatilla/

