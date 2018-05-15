Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier: Bossier Arts Council ‘Paint Your Pour’

Be of fan of Shreveport-Bossier during the month of May where you can enjoy promotions organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and the Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association.

Enjoy exclusive discounts, special events, giveaways and more May 1st through May 31st.

Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier was designed to complement National Travel and Tourism Week (May 6th through 12th) by incentivizing locals and visitors alike to explore attractions such as museums, art galleries, farmers’ markets, parks and concert venues. Complete details of the Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier program – including 25 exclusive discounts, nine special events, a passport, and a staycation giveaway – may be found at www.BeaFanofSB.com.

The Bossier Arts Council is offering ‘Paint Your Pour’ on May 17th at Flying Heart Brewery in Bossier.

‘Paint Your Pour’ is a unique painting experience where friends can gather to create one of a kind artsy drinkware pieces. Bring a friend or come solo for the paint party! Drinkware, paint, brushes, and care instructions are being supplied by Bossier Arts Council – BAC. Proceeds go to the Bossier Arts Council.

Paint Your Pour: Pint Glasses will be held at Flying Heart Brewing in Bossier City on Thursday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. just in time for American Craft Beer Week.

Adult admission is $15. Use the BEAFAN promo code online and get HALF OFF the purchase of your ticket!! Also, use “Be A Fan” when you arrive with your paid tickets and get your first beer for $4.

And, you can mention, “Be A Fan of SB,” to be entered to win an original piece of artwork.

For more information click <<<HERE>>>

