Be a fan of Shreveport-Bossier: Us Up North Food Tour

Be of fan of Shreveport-Bossier during the month of May where you can enjoy promotions organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and the Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association.

Enjoy exclusive discounts, special events, giveaways and more May 1st through May 31st.

Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier was designed to complement National Travel and Tourism Week (May 6th through 12th) by incentivizing locals and visitors alike to explore attractions such as museums, art galleries, farmers’ markets, parks and concert venues. Complete details of the Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier program – including 25 exclusive discounts, nine special events, a passport, and a staycation giveaway – may be found at: www.BeaFanofSB.com.

This weekend, enjoy the “Us Up North Food Tour” where you can get a special selection from Chef Hardette Harris before hopping on an iShuttle to visit multiple restaurants for a special menu selection.

Space for the tour is limited. Get more information or reserve your spot by <<CLICKING HERE.>>