“Be a Fan Week” Campaign kicks off this weekend in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The tourist bureau in Shreveport is kicking off its kicks National Travel and Tourism Week with its “Be a Fan Week” Campaign.

An annual promotional event for local attractions in Shreveport-Bossier. The event is created for locals and visitors to discover a new place to explore or a new activity to partake in that won’t break your wallets. Attendees will hear from organizers, local attractions, and partners during the kickoff.

During Friday’s media briefing, the president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, Stacy Brown, spoke on the importance of the event and shared how the tourism industry suffered due to the pandemic.

“The tourism industry lost about 1 trillion in economic impact and more than 100,000 jobs,” Brown said.

Similar to 318 restaurant week, attractions will offer deals on their entry fees and excursions and social media influencers will host ticketed events.

Shreveport & Bossier Mayors Adrian Perkins and Lo Walker also attended the meeting. Local leaders said this event is the light at the end of the tunnel for many businesses to stay afloat.

“We have so much to do in downtown Shreveport. we have so much to do in our two communities. everybody has heard the phrase ‘ boy there is nothing to do in Shreveport and bossier,’ boy are you wrong,” Liz Swaine, Executive Director of Shreveport Downtown Development Authority said.

She also said this will be the return of the “Art Walk” since COVID-19.

Be a fan week starts tomorrow, May 1st-May 9th. For more information on the list of deals and discounts click here for details.