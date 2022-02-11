BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is partnering with LifeShare Blood Donation Centers on Saturday to honor fallen local hero, Deputy Scott Pine.

His family wanted to honor him every year on the anniversary of his end of watch by doing something he was known for, donating blood. This year the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation in the Auditorium on 2510 Viking Dr. will be hosting the memorial blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Deputy Pine dedicated his life to helping others. Your blood donation will help to honor his memory and continue his life’s work even after his sacrifice in the line of duty,” says LifeShare Blood Center’s Michelle Anthony.

Deputy Pine gave blood as often as he could and often encouraged others to do the same on social media. He graduated from Airline High School and then attended graduate and undergraduate school through Louisiana Tech University. He was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 11, 2014.

To date, their anniversary blood drives have collected 224 pints of blood saving approximately 672 lives. The family felt like it would be the best way to honor the way he lived.