Bossier Holiday Night Market to light up the night with food, fun, and fireworks

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Holiday Night Market opens this weekend. The largest one-day vendor event in the ArkLaTex is back with hundreds of vendors, music, activities, fireworks, and more.

Barksdale Federal Credit Union hosts the event, which is produced by InstaGraham Events. It’s is free to attend and will be open from 3:00-9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Holiday Night Market is an open-air event set up in the south parking lot of the Pierre Bossier Mall. PyroMania Fireworks will present a fireworks show and the market will be lit up with 75,000 twinkling lights.

Live music, giveaways, Bossier swag, and kids’ activities bring fun for everyone. A seating area with 12 food trucks gives you a place to take a break while shopping at the more than 200 vendors present. There is also a new indoor heated seating area. You can get all your holiday shopping done with vendors offering market goods, a dozen boutiques, and much more.

Some of the vendors available will be offering funnel cakes, metal and stone craft, jewelry, wreaths, hunting and fishing gear, kettle corn, clothing, furniture, paintings, skincare goods, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, CBD, candles, wood crafts, home decor, honey, coffee, cocoa, hot dogs, tamales, hamburgers, donuts, lumpia, pizza, BBQ, Asian food, Cajun Cuisine, & Much More!

Parking is free at the event. The Bossier Holiday Night Market is a pet-friendly venue. The market will be set up in the south parking lot of the Pierre Bossier Mall at 2950 E. Texas Street Bossier City, LA 71111.

You can get more information and updates on their Facebook and website.