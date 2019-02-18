CC’s Coffee House Mardi Gras theme drinks

With Mardi Gras right around the corner, special flavors are popping up at your favorite coffee shops. Check out one of CC’s Coffee head barista walking us through their Mardi Gras flavored drinks.

Brew me something, barista! With Mardi Gras just one month away, CC’s Coffee House is debuting its annually renowned Mardi Gras-themed coffee flavors at all of its Louisiana and Mississippi coffee houses.

CC’s Coffee House is now serving King Cake Mochasippi, King Cake Latte, Mardi Gras Mambo Mochasippi and the Mardi Gras Mambo Latte. The King Cake Mochasippi and King Cake Latte both have the perfect blend of creamy caramel and brown sugar cinnamon that give them the exact flavor of traditional King Cake while the Mardi Gras Mambo Latte and Mochasippi feature a decadent mixture of dark chocolate mocha and coconut. CC’s has always served king cake slices in its stores, but this year the Coffee House is featuring unique King Cake balls, a popular, tasty serving of traditional king cake in cake ball form made by Candice’s Cake Balls in Hammond.

In addition, CC’s is offering the vibrant green-colored Pistachio Muffins which were introduced in stores five years ago and have become a favorite for CC’s customers at Mardi Gras time. It’s almost neon-green hue will put just about anybody in the Carnival spirit and is a reminder that St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner. The special drinks and bakery delicacies will only be available at all CC’s Coffee Houses through Mardi Gras Day, March 5, 2019.