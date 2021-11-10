Centennial of the unknown soldier honored in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The American Rose Society and the American Rose Center celebrated veterans in a national salute ceremony Tuesday.

Guests enjoyed a briefing and solemn walk to the David & Sandy Long Never Forget Garden. Veterans Day is unique this year. The year 2021 marks the 100th Anniversary of the year and the day the Unknown Soldier was returned home to American shores, three years after victory was declared in World War I and the Armistice was signed.

Not only does the national salute honor Veterans of all wars and armed conflicts, and all who are serving now, but also America’s Unknown Soldier who stands in for all who were lost and never made it home.

“This is the first time they have held this event in honor of the centennial of the tomb of the unknown and touring the tomb of the unknown more solid so this is a brand new thing,” said Daughters of the American revolution member Mellissa Wiygul. “They are doing them all over the United States so it’s a great honor that we have one here in Shreveport.”

One hundred years ago four unnamed American soldiers were exhumed from cemeteries in France where they had been buried.

Their caskets were brought to the town hall in Chalon-Champagne where one lone soldier was handed a bouquet of white roses and ordered to place it on one of the caskets, thereby designating the soldier who would forever be honored as America’s Unknown Soldier.

The ceremony honored all soldiers including those who have served and those who still serve.