SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is holding an expert panel to answer the public’s questions on COVID.

A panel of local medical professionals will discuss lessons learned during the pandemic and the future of COVID-19.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. on April 14. It will be held at the Independence Stadium Skybox at 3301 Pershing Blvd.