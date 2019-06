It’s Valentine’s week and now is the perfect time consider a new addition to your family!

Kimberly Warren with the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter introduces 4-year-old Loki who is up for adoption.

The Caddo Animal Shelter will be at the Petsmart on Youree Dr. in Shreveport on Sunday, Feb. 17th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a national adoption event.