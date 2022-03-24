BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keep Bossier Beautiful is hosting an e-waste event Saturday in Bossier City, where residents can bring old or unused electronics from their home or office to be recycled, free of charge.

Electronic waste, or e-waste, is electronic products nearing the end of their “useful life.”

Many of us have an old cell phone, tablet, or computer that we are no longer using but don’t know what to do with it. This is the time and place to get rid of it at no cost.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bossier Sheriff Substation, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City.

The following e-waste will be accepted:

Computer hardware

Computer accessories (keyboard, mice, speakers etc.)

Laptops

Telephones, telephone systems

Security systems

Cell phones

Cable boxes

Gaming consoles

Networking equipment

Circuit boards

Processors

LCD Monitors Only

Telephone and computer cables

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Printers and fax machines

The following will not be accepted:

Appliances

Light bulbs/fluorescent bulbs

Copiers

Televisions

CRT’s

Media (tapes, cd’s, floppy disks, etc.)

DVD/CD players

MP3 players

Digital cameras and digital video recorders (DVR’s)

Stereo equipment

Speakers

Toner and ink jet cartridges

portable navigation and GPS devices

Keep Bossier Beautiful says it is partnering with Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC) to recycle e-waste. CACRC (cacra.com) is the only R2 Certified Electronics Recycler in the state of Louisiana, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website.

The Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council is a nonprofit committed to electronic scrap reduction by providing recycled computers and equipment to schools, nonprofits, and low-income families through the generous contributions of supporters.

“The nonprofit safely manages and recycles electronics according to international level standards set by the Responsible Recycling Practices program. This title was achieved after nine months of adhering to industry standards set by the R2 program, which includes data security safeguards,” according to KBB.

“The CACRC is the only organization in Louisiana that implements a rigorous ‘Reuse, Recover, and Dispose of’ material management strategy by following downstream material until the end-of-life product.”

Keep Bossier Beautiful also partnered with Shreveport Green and the Arbor Foundation to give 500 trees to residents of Caddo and Bossier Parishes. The event was held Thursday afternoon at Texas Roadhouse in Bossier.

Trees were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis and only one tree was allowed per household. The giveaway included popular species of trees that are native to the state.