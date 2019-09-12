East Texas Taco Festival returns this weekend

SHRVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas Taco Festival and jalapeno eating contest is in downtown Marshall this Saturday, September 14.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the courthouse square and the jalapeño eating contest is at 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for a wristband and VIP tickets are available for $40. Click here to buy tickets.

In addition to several taco vendors and jalapeno eating contest, this family friendly event includes a kids zone, Lucha Libra wrestling and a chihuahua race.

Watch the video above or click here for more information on the festival.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.