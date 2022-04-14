SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for the Easter bunny to bring treats, you’re in luck. There are several popular egg hunts available around the Shreveport-Bossier area. We’ve gathered a list of some of the biggest celebrations this weekend.

Easter Family Event

Ellis Home and Garden is hosting their first-ever Easter Family Event on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $3 per child; 2 and under are free. The event will be held at several locations:

Bossier City, LA

Longview, TX

Texarkana, TX

Beaumont, TX

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Fields

First Bossier’s Easter Eggstravaganza event is designed for kids and families to have a safe, fun, and memorable experience. There will be fun for children of all ages, inflatables, fun photos, face painting, candy, music, food trucks, and more than 40,000 eggs! The event will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Spring Carnival

The Spring Carnival at FUMC Bossier is a free event that offers lots of fun. They will have a toddler area, bounce house, games and prizes, a free concession stand with sweet vendors, balloon animals, and face painting!

Easter at the Brookshire Grocery Arena

On Sunday, TheSimpleChurch.tv’s Easter at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The free event offers activities for kids, including egg hunts, Easter Bunny, inflatables, games, and ice cream/shaved ice. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. There will be Simple Kids classes for babies-preschoolers on the concourse level. Grades K-5 attend the service with parents.

Easter at the Park Festival

This Saturday, Easter at the Park Festival will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Riverpark Church in Shreveport. Thousands of Easter eggs will be there for the hunt, along with food trucks, inflatables, games, and giveaways. Easter egg hunts will happen every 20 minutes and are open to ages 4 and older. A separate hunting area will be available for 3-year-olds with toddler-only inflatables.

Scramble Up South Highlands

The First Baptist Church in Shreveport hosts their Scramble Up South Highlands event starting at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Egg hunts will be available for babies through 5th graders on the front lawn of FBC. This event is free to attend.

Eggfest

Eggfest is this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the South Bossier Baptist Church in Bossier City. Events will include food, thousands of eggs for Easter egg hunts, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance, jump houses, an obstacle course, face painting, crafts, games, train rides, a Photo Booth for family photos, and South Bossier Fire will be there with a firetruck.

Looking for more weekend family fun?

Movies in the Park

This Saturday, Southern Hills Community Park is hosting Movies in the Park, featuring the movie “The Secret Life of Pets.” The free event begins at 5:00 p.m. with bounce houses, yard games, the Shreve Memorial Library Bookmobile, and face painting by Louisiana Healthcare Connections. Food vendors will be available for dinner and dessert. The movie begins at dusk.