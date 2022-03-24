SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the red carpet is rolling out again at the Robinson Film Center in Shreveport this weekend.

This Saturday, the glamorous block party will feature gold-star delicacies, exclusive hand-crafted cocktails, and live music from 7:00 p.m. until midnight. This year’s event will highlight iconic fashion in the film industry, and Robby Awards will be awarded for the Best Dressed, Best Couple, the Life of the Party, and more! Winners will receive Golden Tickets for free theater admission.

Live music will be provided by Windstorm. Food Prize winner Tootie Morrison of Abby Singer’s Bistro will provide guests with delicious dining. Attendees are invited to wear fun costumes.

“You can be James Bond. You can wear a suit or a tuxedo. I’m hoping someone shows up in the white satin Scorpion jacket from ‘Drive.’ Someone shows up in the metal Tina Turner dress from ‘Beyond Thunderdome’ I’ll be thrilled. I’m sure they’ll be some ‘Gone With the Wind’ dresses there,” Interim Executive Director and Director of Programming and Education Rich Hansil said.

Replicas of famous Hollywood dresses will be on display and available for purchase. Items will also be up for auction, including a signed Kix Brooks guitar, one of the original barstools designed by Jim Hayes, a private movie party, and many more.

Proceeds from the fundraiser support the film center, the only nonprofit art-house theater in North Louisiana. The theater supports education and independent film projects in the area.

The Robbys is presented by title sponsor AEP SWEPCO.

General admission is $150, and admission for RFC members is $125. Call the RFC box office at (318) 459-4122 or visit www.robinsonfilmcenter.org to purchase now.