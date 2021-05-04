State Fair of Louisiana: What food, games to look for at spring edition fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The spring edition of the State Fair of Louisiana is in full swing, and it is, of course, known for its great rides, but not everyone enjoys the rides.

For those people, there are plenty of games and with 21 different games, there is something for everyone from children to grown adults. The prizes range from small to extra large stuffed animals and even t-shirts and jerseys.

For foodies there are 76 food vendors and even more food options ranging from corn dogs to pork chop on a stick.

Blake McKenny from McKenny’s food service tells us their best seller is the Philly Cheesteak.

Having lunch at the state fair is a great option because they open at noon and its free to get in and park weekdays before 3pm.