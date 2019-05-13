Free golf summer camp offered to Shreveport youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The end of the school year is almost here and if you’re looking for summer activities for the kids, we’ve got you covered.

The Shreveport Ebony Golfer’s Association (SEGA) offers a free summer junior program from June to August. Kids aged nine to 18 learn about the game of golf and have an opportunity to participate in competitive rounds of golf. Students are trained at the Club Huntington Park.



You can also participate in the SEGA’s 50th Annual Golf Tournament. The two day open tournament is July 13th and 14th at the Club Huntington Park. The tournament helps us promote the Junior Golf Program and provide scholarships, grants and awards to local junior golfers. SEGA also provides one student a scholarship. Last year’s student received at $500 scholarship.

To learn sign your children up for SEGA’s Junior Golf Program, reach out the the leaders at their numbers below: