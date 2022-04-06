CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services is hosting a clinic offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that live within Caddo Parish this weekend.

The free clinic will be held April 9 in the Shreveport Southern Hills Community Center at 1002 W. Bert Kouns. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., pet owners in Caddo can bring their dogs, cats, and ferrets for a free 1-year rabies vaccine and pet microchipping. Services are first come, first served.

Education on heartworm prevention, mosquitoes, and how to care for pets during inclement weather will also be available. The free Rabies Clinic is an effort by the parish to help protect the area’s pet population.