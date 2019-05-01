Get discounts and enjoy special events through “Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier”

Get excited about living local by being a fan of Shreveport-Bossier. “Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier” is a month-long initiative that gives you and your family access to discounts, special events and much more.
See below for more information:
Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier, a month-long promotional campaign organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and the Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association, will return with exclusive discounts, special events, giveaways, and more, May 1-31, 2019. Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier was designed to complement National Travel and Tourism Week, May 5-11, by incentivizing locals and visitors alike to explore attractions such as museums, art galleries, farmers’ markets, parks, and concert venues. Complete details of the Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier campaign – including exclusive discounts, special events, and a staycation giveaway – may be found at www.BeaFanofSB.com. Sponsors of the promotion include KTAL NBC 6 and Paragon Press.
Examples of discounts being offered by participating attractions include:
- $4 off adult tickets to Shreveport Aquarium, May 1-15
- $6 off admission to Splash Kingdom Waterpark Shreveport; buy-one-get-one-half-off tickets to the Spirit of the Red River Cruise
- $5 admission to Sci-Port Discovery Center for anyone with an out-of-town driver’s license.
Offers may be redeemed during the promotional period, May 1-31 and some restrictions apply. A complete list of offers may be viewed at www.BeaFanofSB.com.
Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier will also include several ticketed tours and events. These include:
- “All About the Roses,” Saturday, May 11 at the Gardens of the American Rose Center
- “The Great Create,” Saturday, May 18 at The Agora Borealis
- “The Backstage Music Tour,” Sunday, May 19 at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- The “Us Up North Culinary Experience,” Saturday, May 25 at Us Up North.
A complete list of special events can be viewed at www.BeaFanofSB.com.
A Facebook page for this annual promotion can be liked by searching “Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier” on Facebook. Anyone who takes advantage of the offers or attends special events during the month of May is asked to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #BeaFanofSB.
For more information on things to see and do in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org or call 800-551-8682. For complete details of the Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier promotion, visit www.BeaFanofSB.com.