Get discounts and enjoy special events through “Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier”

See below for more information:

Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier, a month-long promotional campaign organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and the Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association, will return with exclusive discounts, special events, giveaways, and more, May 1-31, 2019. Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier was designed to complement National Travel and Tourism Week, May 5-11, by incentivizing locals and visitors alike to explore attractions such as museums, art galleries, farmers’ markets, parks, and concert venues. Complete details of the Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier campaign – including exclusive discounts, special events, and a staycation giveaway – may be found at www.BeaFanofSB.com. Sponsors of the promotion include KTAL NBC 6 and Paragon Press.

Examples of discounts being offered by participating attractions include:

$4 off adult tickets to Shreveport Aquarium, May 1-15

$6 off admission to Splash Kingdom Waterpark Shreveport; buy-one-get-one-half-off tickets to the Spirit of the Red River Cruise

$5 admission to Sci-Port Discovery Center for anyone with an out-of-town driver’s license.

Offers may be redeemed during the promotional period, May 1-31 and some restrictions apply. A complete list of offers may be viewed at www.BeaFanofSB.com.

Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier will also include several ticketed tours and events. These include:

“All About the Roses,” Saturday, May 11 at the Gardens of the American Rose Center

“The Great Create,” Saturday, May 18 at The Agora Borealis

“The Backstage Music Tour,” Sunday, May 19 at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

The “Us Up North Culinary Experience,” Saturday, May 25 at Us Up North.

A complete list of special events can be viewed at www.BeaFanofSB.com.

A Facebook page for this annual promotion can be liked by searching “Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier” on Facebook. Anyone who takes advantage of the offers or attends special events during the month of May is asked to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #BeaFanofSB.

For more information on things to see and do in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org or call 800-551-8682. For complete details of the Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier promotion, visit www.BeaFanofSB.com.