Global Mixed Gender Basketball tournament brings equality to the court

The Global Mixed Gender Basketball Equality Showdown hits Shreveport Saturday, April 27th.

The tournament features NBA and WNBA players on the court at the same time. It will also serve to raise awareness about domestic violence with proceeds going to slain Officer Chateri Payne’s daughter. The Equality Showdown is Saturday, April 26th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit: www.globalmixedgenderbasketball.com

This Global Mixed Gender Basketball Double Header features 50 players: 25 men and 25 women.

Master P’s New Orleans Gators vs. Ice T’s New York Nights

Tiny Harris Atlanta Heirs vs. Trina & Trick Daddy’s Miami Ballers

Never done before WNBA and NBA players and unknown stars will play on the same court. Celebrities from everywhere will be at this game! This will be a real sports weekend you won’t want to miss!

In honor of domestic violence victim Chateri Payne, proceeds will be donated to the victim’s daughter.

The GMGB League is not just about basketball, it is about EQUALITY and giving back to the community. At GMGB there are men and women coaches, players referees and staff involved in community service efforts.