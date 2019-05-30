Inaugural Shreveport Father’s Day 5K run/walk set to take over the State Fairgrounds

Inaugural Shreveport Father's Day 5K Walk/Run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fun event highlighting fathers in Shreveport and their families will soon take over the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. The Father’s Day 5K Walk/Run is this Saturday, June 8th and will also include several family fun activities.

Alex T. Ray, the race organizer, stopped by NBC 6 News to talk about the inagural Shreveport Father’s Day 5k Run – Walk.

