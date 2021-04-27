It’s Here: State Fair of Louisiana ‘Spring Edition’ to run from April 29-May 9

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its first-ever State Fair-Spring Edition on Thursday, April 29 and it will run for 11 days straight until May 9.

The 114th State Fair was originally scheduled for October 22 – November 8, 2020, but was unable to open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been several modifications made for the 2021 Spring State Fair. Here are some highlights:

State Fair has modified its hours by opening at 12:00 noon each weekday, 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and closing at 10:00 p.m. every day.

The Spring State Fair will be an 11 consecutive day run to include two weekends in lieu of the previous 14 days run over three weekends.

The State Fair will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity based on total usable square footage allowing 11,841 people inside the fair at any one time.

Masks/Face Coverings will be required for all participants and guests for the 2021 Spring State Fair in adherence with fair/festival guidance requirements at the time of opening.

Temperature Checks for all employees and volunteers prior to starting their shift each day.

Increased Sanitizer Stations throughout the State Fair.

Guidance Signage at all entry points and throughout the State Fair.

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all high touch areas throughout the State Fair.

PA Announcements on Outdoor PA System reminding guests of the guidelines to be followed at the 2021 Spring State Fair.

“In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the State Fair of Louisiana is taking extra precautions to assure the health and safety of our employees and guests,” the State Fair of Louisiana said in a released statement Tuesday.

“It is our mission to keep guests and staff safe while also continuing to make your visit a memorable experience.

The State Fair of Louisiana says it will be implementing a new ticketing system with its partners at Saffire to speed up the admission process and limit contact. Although tickets will be available for purchase at the Entrance Gates, they strongly advise purchasing tickets prior to arrival at the State Fair online.



Follow social distancing guidelines carefully, maintaining at least six feet of space from others. This will apply throughout the State Fair, including lines, in exhibits, at food and beverage facilities, in show venues, and in restrooms.

Details on concerts, event schedules, free attractions, and discounted ticket information can be seen here.