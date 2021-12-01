Jefferson, Texas celebrates 39th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes

JEFFERSON, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) — Jefferson is considered a top tourist destination in the Ark-La-Tex, especially during the holiday season. The 39th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes kicks off Thursday evening, highlighting four meticulously decorated homes welcoming in the most wonderful time of the year.

“We’ve fallen in love with Jefferson and the candlelight event gives us an opportunity to show off this incredible collection and some old family heirloom-type ornaments that have been passed down to us,” said homeowner Jim Stacey.

Jim and JoAnne Stacey moved to Jefferson from Houston and it’s their first year showing off their gorgeous, festive home. Decorating is second nature to the couple — with a long history of collecting items and JoAnne’s background as an interior designer.

“We’ve been collecting Santa Clauses for about 47 years,” said JoAnne Stacey. “And we always had lots of parties in Houston and everybody loved it and said, ‘oh it gets the Christmas season started off.’ So why not here? I mean, it helps the town and we love to show off our decorations.”

The Jefferson Candlelight Tour Of Homes is not only one of the most anticipated events of the year, but it’s also an essential fundraiser for the Historic Jefferson Foundation.

“We have been doing this for 39 years. It is a group, we have over a hundred members in the Historic Jefferson Foundation,” said Mary Nash, a member of the foundation. “Volunteers are what run this little historic town of Jefferson.”

After the pandemic affected the holiday last year, the tour of homes is a way to bring the community together once again.

“We do everything that we can to make this a time that people will never forget,” Nash said.

“Be able to show these incredible decorations, to also hopefully expose people to a little bit more of Jefferson that maybe they haven’t already seen,” Jim Stacey said. “And just live Christmas. Especially after last year. Christmas is going to hopefully be a little more normal this year. And we’re really excited to be a part of that.”