Krampus is coming to town for some creepy Christmas fun

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While Santa comes to bring presents to good children, in Austria, Germany, and northern Italy he has a less jolly partner to punish the naughty, and you’ll have a chance to meet him in Bossier this Sunday.
Have you been naughty this year? For those who love horror, or old-world Christmas lore, your chance for a unique Christmas meet and greet will be here this weekend. Necromanor will be hosting a free event for Pictures with Krampus on Sunday, Dec. 5. Use your free pictures to make your own unique Christmas cards for your friends and family.
In European folklore a half-goat, horned, monstrous creature comes on Krampusnacht (Krampus night) before the feast of Saint Nicholas to scare and punish naughty children. He serves as a reminder to children to be on their best behavior. In cities across the alpine region, parades are held on Krampus Night, sometimes with hundreds of Krampus demons accompanied by angels and led by Saint Nick.
All photos will be free of charge, with an option to tip for “Nice List” placement, and will be posted on Necromanor’s Facebook page. The event will be held at the Necromanor haunted house located on the Louisiana Boardwalk at 505 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City.
This event is open to all ages (that can handle a creepy monster) at parents’ discretion, although it is not recommended for children under 13.
After Krampus Night, they will be hosting a two-weekend event “The Shadows of Christmas”.
Inspired by old-world Christmas traditions involving ghosts and creepy creatures, Necromanor’s Christmas Haunt will be open on Dec. 10-11, & 17-18 from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Tickets are $10 a person and can be preordered online at Necromanor.com.
