Families Helping Families Region 7 will host its inaugural Lip Sync Battle “Fighting the Stigma” fundraiser, Saturday, October 13th at the Shreveport Convention Center.

For more information, see the press release below.

Families Helping Families is a local nonprofit whose mission is to provide information, referral services, education, training and peer-to-peer support to individuals with disabilities. And it’s all at no cost to clients.

What is Lip Sync Battle “Fighting the Stigma” you may ask? Partnering with local community leaders, Lip Sync Battle “Fighting the Stigma” will showcase participants best impersonation skills as they battle it out for the Golden Microphone, to help bring community awareness for the inclusion of individuals with disabilities and other diverse groups who fight unfair stigmas on a daily basis.

This year’s contestants are:

Mayoral candidates Adrian Perkins, Lee O. Savage, and Steven Jackson

Community leaders Byron Wilcott of Main Event Pro Wrestling, Emerie Eck Gentry of Lagniappe PRIME, LLC, Jada Durden of Loving This Life Jada, and K.C. Kilpatrick of Geaux Bags

Judges for the evening will be Fatty Arbuckles owner/manager Andrew Henry Frankenstein, studio singer/songwriter Marcie Ellen and Gwen Mack with Aetna.

The emcee is local musician and preservation advocate, Winston Hall.

Please join us for an unforgettable evening.

Free food and a cash bar will be available for all ticket holders. Must be 21 and up.

Early tickets can be purchased for $35 and tables for $275.00.

Tickets are available for purchase on our website www.fhfregion7.com or www.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds will benefit Families Helping Families Region 7 programs and services. Please visit our website www.fhfregion7.com for more information.