Local designers and fall trends featured during SB Fashion Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport-Bossier (SB) Fashion Week is underway and you can get in on the action, see models hit the runway and check out the latest fall fashions.

There are events every night through Saturday, September 28 including a free Fashion Friday Mixer and the Main Stage Fashion Show on Saturday night. SB Fashion Week also highlights local designers and business owners.

Bree Carroll of B. Carroll Events gives a breakdown of what’s in store for SB Fashion Week. Click here for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.