Main Event Pro Wrestling Showdown at the Swamp

This weekend, Main Event Pro Wrestling is hosting a Showdown at the Swamp match right here in Shreveport, La.

This Saturday, Feb. 3rd, the Showdown at the Swamp featuring Big Daddy Yum Yum and Action Jackson goes down at Huntington High School located at 6801 Rasberry Lane.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and proceeds go toward Huntington’s wrestling and volleyball programs.

You can purchase tickets by visiting:

– Huntington High School’s main office

– Orr Kia of Bossier City

– Excaliber Comics, Cards and Games

Or, purchase tickets online: www.maineventprowrestling.com

Watch the video for a preview of this weekend’s match!