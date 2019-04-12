Master P bringing Equality Showdown basketball tournament to Shreveport

Recording artist Master P joins us for a conversation about the upcoming Global Mixed Gender Basketball Equality Showdown in Shreveport on April 27th.

The rapper and team owner talks about the upcoming tournament, which will also serve to raise awareness about domestic violence with proceeds going to slain Officer Chateri Payne’s daughter. The Equality Showdown is Saturday, April 26th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit: www.globalmixedgenderbasketball.com