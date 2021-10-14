Mayor Perkins urges community to sign up for Love Shreveport city-wide cleanup

Hundreds helped clean up Shreveport as part of the city’s first citywide cleanup effort in August 2019.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are only a week away from the Love Shreveport city-wide cleanup and they’re looking for volunteers to keep help keep the city clean.

The Love Shreveport city-wide cleanup is a joint partnership with the city of Shreveport, NBC 6, and Shreveport Green that will be held on Oc 23. After the cleanup there will be food and activities at the State Fairgrounds. If you are competing for a prize, you’ll need to bring your trash to the Fair Grounds to be weighed between the hours of 8:30 and 11:30 AM.

The event was created in 2019 by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins as an effort to prevent blight and clean up rough areas in the city.

During its launch more than one thousand volunteers attended. Mayor Perkins says they are looking to break that record this year. Due to covid, they were not able to hold the event in 2020.

Mayor Perkins said now is the perfect time to restart the tradition.

“It is critical that we make sure our community is not only clean but beautiful. We need our citizens to participate. We need them to help us out. Please don’t mass dump, please don’t litter and throw anything on the ground. If we do that and come together, and we make sure we are all doing our part, our city is going to be so much stronger,” Perkins said.

The event will be on Oct 23 from 8 am until noon. The first three hundred volunteers get a free t-shirt and community service hours are offered.

To sign up click here.