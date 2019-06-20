New East Bank Night Market kicking off in Bossier City

The East Bank Night Market kicks off in downtown Bossier City starting Tuesday, June 25. It will be open the last Tuesday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 665 Barksdale Boulevard in downtown Bossier City.

There will be free admission, free parking and free family fun. There, you can see what the market has to offer monthly in Bossier’s new East Bank district and Plaza with more than 55 monthly vendors, food trucks, farm goods, crafts, arts, baked goods and all kinds of unique finds.

Visit www.eastbankmarket.com for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.