No trick, there are plenty of Halloween treats across ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is two weeks away, and it’s time to make your plans on where to scare up some tasty treats. Cities across ArkLaTex host safe and fun trick-or-treating events with lots to offer; here’s where you can find some sweet Halloween goodies and more.

Don’t forget to check your neighborhood and local shopping areas for extra fun! Nextdoor’s Treat Map also gives you a great way to look for local places to find treats and spooky decor.

City Trick or Treat Times

Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas / Oklahoma

Louisiana

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Arcadia

Fall Festival:
Downtown Arcadia – Oct 28 at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Blanchard

City-wide – Oct 31 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Bossier

No city-wide event. Check out Nextdoor’s Treat Map for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

Greenwood

William Peters Town Park – Oct 31 6:00 p.m.
Free Hotel Transylvania 3 showing:
bring lawn chairs and blankets

Homer

City-wide – Oct 30 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Logansport

Logansport High School– Oct 28 6:00 p.m.

Many

Business Trick or Treating:
Oct 29 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.


Neighborhood/Church Trick or Treating:
Oct 29 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.


Free Ghostbusters showing:
Many Community Center – 7:00 p.m.

Minden

Rec Center – Oct 30 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Shreveport

No city-wide event. Check out Nextdoor’s Treat Map for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

Vivian

Scare at the Square:
Town Square on Louisiana Ave – Oct 30 3:00 p.m.

Zwolle

Business Trick or Treating:
Oct 29 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.


Neighborhood Trick or Treating:
Oct 29 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas

This information will be updated as cities release it.

De Queen

Trunk or Treat:
Sportsplex Park – Oct 30 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.


Hocus Pocus showing:
Amphitheater next to the park – immediately following

Hope

Trunk or Treat:
101 S Main Street – Oct 23 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Haunted Drive-Thru :
Hope Fair Park – Oct 29 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Prescott

Trick or Treat on Elm Street:
Oct 28 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Texarkana

No city-wide event. Check out Nextdoor’s Treat Map for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

Texas

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Carthage

Halloween on the Square:
Oct 30 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Linden

Trunk or Treat:
Linden on the Square – Oct 30 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant

Sports Complex – Oct 28 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.


Mt. Pleasant Police will also be handing out candy Sat & Sun at the station.

New Boston

Trunk or Treat:
The Pavillion downtown – Oct 23 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Texarkana

No city-wide event. Check out Nextdoor’s Treat Map for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

Oklahoma

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Broken Bow

Safe N Sane:
Downtown – Oct 30 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Trick or Treat Maps

Nextdoor’s Treat Map is back! Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.

