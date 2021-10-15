No trick, there are plenty of Halloween treats across ArkLaTex

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

(KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is two weeks away, and it’s time to make your plans on where to scare up some tasty treats. Cities across ArkLaTex host safe and fun trick-or-treating events with lots to offer; here’s where you can find some sweet Halloween goodies and more.

Don’t forget to check your neighborhood and local shopping areas for extra fun! Nextdoor’s Treat Map also gives you a great way to look for local places to find treats and spooky decor.

City Trick or Treat Times

Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas / Oklahoma

Louisiana

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Arcadia Fall Festival:

Downtown Arcadia – Oct 28 at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Blanchard City-wide – Oct 31 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Bossier No city-wide event. Check out Nextdoor’s Treat Map for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

Greenwood William Peters Town Park – Oct 31 6:00 p.m.

Free Hotel Transylvania 3 showing:

bring lawn chairs and blankets

Homer City-wide – Oct 30 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Logansport Logansport High School– Oct 28 6:00 p.m.

Many Business Trick or Treating:

Oct 29 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Neighborhood/Church Trick or Treating:

Oct 29 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Free Ghostbusters showing:

Many Community Center – 7:00 p.m.

Minden Rec Center – Oct 30 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Shreveport No city-wide event. Check out Nextdoor’s Treat Map for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

Vivian Scare at the Square:

Town Square on Louisiana Ave – Oct 30 3:00 p.m.

Zwolle Business Trick or Treating:

Oct 29 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Trick or Treating:

Oct 29 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas

This information will be updated as cities release it.

De Queen Trunk or Treat:

Sportsplex Park – Oct 30 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hocus Pocus showing:

Amphitheater next to the park – immediately following

Hope Trunk or Treat:

101 S Main Street – Oct 23 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Haunted Drive-Thru :

Hope Fair Park – Oct 29 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Prescott Trick or Treat on Elm Street:

Oct 28 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Texarkana No city-wide event. Check out Nextdoor’s Treat Map for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

Texas

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Carthage Halloween on the Square:

Oct 30 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Linden Trunk or Treat:

Linden on the Square – Oct 30 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Sports Complex – Oct 28 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Police will also be handing out candy Sat & Sun at the station.

New Boston Trunk or Treat:

The Pavillion downtown – Oct 23 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Texarkana No city-wide event. Check out Nextdoor’s Treat Map for trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.

Oklahoma

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Broken Bow Safe N Sane:

Downtown – Oct 30 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Trick or Treat Maps

Nextdoor’s Treat Map is back! Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.