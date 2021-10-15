No trick, there are plenty of Halloween treats across ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is two weeks away, and it’s time to make your plans on where to scare up some tasty treats. Cities across ArkLaTex host safe and fun trick-or-treating events with lots to offer; here’s where you can find some sweet Halloween goodies and more.
Don’t forget to check your neighborhood and local shopping areas for extra fun! Nextdoor’s Treat Map also gives you a great way to look for local places to find treats and spooky decor.
City Trick or Treat Times
Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas / Oklahoma
Louisiana
Arcadia
Fall Festival:
Downtown Arcadia – Oct 28 at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Blanchard
City-wide – Oct 31 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Bossier
Greenwood
William Peters Town Park – Oct 31 6:00 p.m.
Free Hotel Transylvania 3 showing:
bring lawn chairs and blankets
Homer
City-wide – Oct 30 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Logansport
Logansport High School– Oct 28 6:00 p.m.
Many
Business Trick or Treating:
Oct 29 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Neighborhood/Church Trick or Treating:
Oct 29 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Free Ghostbusters showing:
Many Community Center – 7:00 p.m.
Minden
Rec Center – Oct 30 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Shreveport
Vivian
Scare at the Square:
Town Square on Louisiana Ave – Oct 30 3:00 p.m.
Zwolle
Business Trick or Treating:
Oct 29 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Neighborhood Trick or Treating:
Oct 29 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Arkansas
De Queen
Trunk or Treat:
Sportsplex Park – Oct 30 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Hocus Pocus showing:
Amphitheater next to the park – immediately following
Hope
Trunk or Treat:
101 S Main Street – Oct 23 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Haunted Drive-Thru :
Hope Fair Park – Oct 29 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Prescott
Trick or Treat on Elm Street:
Oct 28 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Texarkana
Texas
Carthage
Halloween on the Square:
Oct 30 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Linden
Trunk or Treat:
Linden on the Square – Oct 30 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant
Sports Complex – Oct 28 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Police will also be handing out candy Sat & Sun at the station.
New Boston
Trunk or Treat:
The Pavillion downtown – Oct 23 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Texarkana
Oklahoma
Broken Bow
Safe N Sane:
Downtown – Oct 30 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Neighborhood Trick or Treat Maps
Nextdoor’s Treat Map is back! Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.