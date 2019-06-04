Pets of the Week: Fluffy and Fancy

SHERVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Fluffy and Fancy! The sisters are both two-month-old kittens who are up for adoption at the Caddo Animal Shelter for just $50, which includes vaccination, microchipping.

Visit them both at the Caddo Animal Shelter cat playroom located on Monty St. in Shreveport. You can also check out adoptable pets at one of the four adoption events Caddo Animal Shelter is having this weekend:

“Health Fair” this Saturday, June 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LA state fairgrounds in the Agriculture building

“Meow Luau” at Petco in Shreveport on Youree Dr. both Saturday, June 8th and Sunday, June 9th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cats only.

“Food Trucks at the Museum” at the Shreveport Water Works Museum where there will be food, tours, music and dogs for adoption on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. located at 142 North Common St. in Shreveport.



Get more information by calling the shelter at (318) 226-6624 or visiting their website: www.caddo.org

