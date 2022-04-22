SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Friends and family will be holding a vigil to pray for the recovery of two men injured when a gas pipeline exploded earlier this week.

According to the event page on Facebook, participants are encouraged to meet in front of the Oschner LSU Health-Shreveport’s K wing entrance. The prayer vigil will start at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

Many participants plan to wear red to support Adam Purland, Clay Moock, and their families. Well-wishers are also encouraged to make signs.

Pastor Josh Buford will be leading the group in prayer.

Purland and Moock were severely burned while working on Barksdale Air Force Base when a gas line exploded. According to Adam Purland Strong, Adam suffered burns to 99% of his body. Both men required multiple blood donations, and family members called on the community for help.

LifeShare Blood Centers shared an update Friday, saying more than 400 units of blood have been donated so far.

As of Thursday, Purland was stable enough for surgery. His family says they are grateful for the community’s support.

“Also, thank you thank you thank you to everyone who has donated something, brought something, prayed, called and texted! It is appreciated more than I can ever express! You never truly know how much someone means to someone until you absolutely need them and y’all have done that! Thank you!!!!”