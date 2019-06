SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The regions premiere body-building competition, The Optimum Classic Championships, is set to take place this weekend at the Shreveport Convention Center. We talk with IFBB Pro Ashley Jenelle and NPC FeFe Phillips about what it takes to compete.

Click here for more event schedule and ticket information: www.optimumclassic.com

