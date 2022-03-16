SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 4th Annual Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup is coming this April and registration is now open for teams looking to compete.

The Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup is a joint partnership with the City of Shreveport, NBC 6, and Shreveport Green to bring awareness to the littering problem and its negative impacts on Louisiana. On April 23 competing teams will bring their trash to be weighed throughout the day. Volunteers can come for any amount of time they’re available. Groups will get gloves and trash grabbers, then work in teams through one of several areas of the city.

“Citywide cleanups give everyone an opportunity to participate in a do-good, feel-good project,” said Donna Curtis, Executive Director of Shreveport Green. “Every citizen is impacted by litter; this is your opportunity to make a difference. We keep setting participation records for our cleanups – I hope this April is no different! ”

More than 1,000 people have volunteered since Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins created the first citywide cleanup in 2019. The city is joining Keep Louisiana Beautiful as part of a statewide effort for citizens to participate in cleanup and beautification events.

“It is critical that we make sure our community is not only clean but beautiful. We need our citizens to participate. We need them to help us out. Please don’t mass dump, please don’t litter and throw anything on the ground. If we do that and come together, and we make sure we are all doing our part, our city is going to be so much stronger,” Perkins said during the 2021 cleanup.

Other programs to keep Shreveport cleaner include the upcoming Love the Book Week from April 18-24. As part of the city’s “Cleaner Shreveport” campaign, the city’s Technology Department also offers the SeeClickFix app. The app allows you to report areas that need to be cleaned up, blight, illegal dumping, code violations, and request special pick-ups for bulk items.

To sign up for the #LoveShreveport Citywide Cleanup click here.