Shop local at the 2017 Bossier Night Market

The Bossier Night Market returns Friday, December 15th & Saturday,16th, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

Check out our morning show interview or the below press release for more information:

The Bossier Holiday Night Market is the first and only event of its kind to ever come to the Ark-La-Tex.

The Night Market returns December 15th & 16th and will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m .

This FREE unique shopping experience is unlike anything ever done before in the area, just in time for Christmas shopping!

The Night Market has space more than 200 vendors and will feature more than 100,000 twinkling lights.

Vendors include: Holiday Market Goods, Unique Street Food, Gifts, Wood Crafts, Jewelry, Art, Jams, Fall Gifts, Jelly, Salsa, Clothing, Vintage, Ceramics, Accessories, Seasoning Blends, Wreaths, Food Trucks, Metal and Stone Crafts, Decor, Skin Care, Baked Goods, Candy, Handcrafted Soap, Candles, Crochet, Honey, Hot Coffee, Cocoa, Live Music, Free Kids Activities and Much More!

“We opened in December 2016 with over 25,000 in attendance, and we expect to have even more wonderful customers show up this time,” said Night Market founder Chris Graham.

The family-friendly event is free, open to the public and has ample convenient free parking.

It will feature live music, several food trucks, seating areas, free children’s activities, face painting, balloons, magic, and several fun costumed characters roaming the market for free pictures.



“Like” the Night Market on Facebook and join the event page to stay up to date on market news and activities planned at the market. www.facebook.com/BossierNightMarket

Information about Vendors, Sponsorship, and Volunteering can be found: www.BossierNightMarket.com

Or Email: bossiernightmarket@gmail.com

