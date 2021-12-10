Shreveport Fire Department hold BBQ lunch for a cause

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is offering lunch plates on Saturday to support a fireman who needs a lung transplant.

Lunch plates will offer leg quarters, sausage, potato salad, baked beans, and drinks. They will be available from 11:00 a.m. until all of the plates are sold at 327 Washington Ave. in Mansfield by the Rent One rent-to-own center.

Proceeds will go to help Shreveport Fire Department and DeSoto Emergency Medical Services member Ross Hunt, Jr. with medical bills for his lung transplant.

Donations can be made to George Hunt, Jr. at the Professional Firefighters Credit Union on 9410 Healthplex Dr. in Shreveport.