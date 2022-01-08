Shreveport gets ready for Mardi Gras season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras season is almost here and the City of Shreveport has announced the parades will still go on as planned.

After missing last year due to the coronavirus all of the Mardi Gras parades will be returning, and on their regular parade routes.

The Shreveport Police Department says they will be ready and able to provide security. Other agencies will get assisting with security along the parade routes. A new class of 14 to 15 SPD officers will also graduate from the police academy before the parades begin.

The first parade to roll out is the Krewe of Sobek Parade at 1:00 p.m. on January 15th.

Krewe of Sobek Parade – Saturday, January 15, 2022

Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade – Monday, January 17, 2022

African American History Parade – Saturday, February 5, 2022

Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade – Sunday, February 13, 2022

Krewe of Centaur Parade – Saturday, February 19, 2022

Krewe of Gemini Parade – Saturday, February 26, 2022

Krewe of Highland Parade – Sunday, February 27, 2022

Mardi Gras 2022 – Tuesday, March 1, 2022