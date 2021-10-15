Shreveport invited to join drive-by parade for woman’s 100th birthday

Mrs. Fannie May turns 100 Saturday and will celebrate with a drive-by parade at the Galilee Family Life Center (source Willie Bradford)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local woman will be celebrating her 100th birthday Saturday and the Galilee Family Life Center is inviting the public to join in.

A drive-by birthday parade will be held for Mrs. Fannie M. May on Saturday, Oct 16 in front of the Galilee Family Life Center starting at 2:00 p.m. The center is located at 1500 Pierre Avenue in Shreveport. Gathering for the parade will start at 1:30 p.m. on Park Ave. on the south side of Galilee Stadium.

The parade will allow family, friends, and neighbors to come, drive-by, honk, wave, and express birthday wishes to Mrs. May in a safe way.

Mrs. May was born and reared in Frierson, Louisiana but has been a resident of Shreveport for over 70 years. During her entire residence here Mrs. May has been a good citizen, a good neighbor, and an inspiration to many. She is a life-long member of the Lane Chapel CME Church.

