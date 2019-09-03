Shreveport Little Theater’s 98th season opens this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Little Theatre (SLT) is opening its 98th season with the show ‘Who’s in Bed with the Butler?’ premiering Thursday, Sept. 5th.

The SLT is the oldest continuously producing community theater in the U.S., according to the Shreveport Little Theatre website. All actors and production is done on a volunteer basis, which is why the community’s support is so appreciated by local actors like Barbara Leonard-Holmes and Victoria De la Llama. Watch both videos to hear them talk about being a part of the historic theater.

‘Who’s in Bed with the Butler?’ is a comedy best suited for people 17 or older. The plot revolves around the butler of a California billionaire who’s death causes the start of scheming over his assets. Tickets are currently on sale. Click here to buy tickets and see the full schedule. And, for more information on the production, see the news release below:

Who’s in Bed With the Butler?, directed by Michael Blake Powell, is the first production of Shreveport Little Theatre’s 98th MainStage Season. The cast includes Josh Hires, Kelly Phelan Powell, Barbara Leonard-Holmes, Karyn Rimmer, Ken Murphy, Victoria De La Llama, Andra Nguyen, Brittany Sutton Gay, and Rick Stovall.

The creative team includes director Michael Blake Powell, stage manager Elizabeth Wong, set designer and construction Derek Shiplov, lighting designer Julie Edwards, and costumer Peggy San Pedro.

Performances are scheduled for September 5,6,7,13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and September 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. at Shreveport Little Theatre located at 812 Margaret Place. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors/students and military. Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439. Season member reservations begin on Tuesday, August 20. Tickets go on sale to non-members on Tuesday, August 27.

This hilarious comedy by Michael Parker tells the story of the very complicated love life of a butler named Clifton. A California billionaire bequeaths nearly all his assets to his only daughter, Constance, except what he left for his three lovers. Hilarity erupts as Constance arrives at her father’s mansion to discover that his cars, yacht, and art collection have disappeared. The elderly, deaf housekeeper has a pet rat, and Clifton the butler has hired an actress to play his wife. Is the butler behind all the shenanigans? Who’s in Bed With the Butler? is a fast-paced American farce.

Get more information by visiting: www.shreveportlittletheatre.com

