SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health and LSU Health Shreveport will partner to offer pediatric vaccinations in Shreveport on Jan. 22.

Two sites will be available Saturday. Bilberry Park will be offering shots from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Valencia Park will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who received their first shot at a City of Shreveport vaccination site on Dec. 18 can return Saturday for their second shot.