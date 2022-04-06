SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The deadline to file your 2021 taxes is April 18, and Shreveport Taxpayer Assistance Center will be available this weekend to help you with concerns about your return.

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, the TAC will be taking walk-ins to answer questions about tax bills and help resolve problems. Foreign language interpreters will be on-site. IRS employees will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpretation services.

The following services will be available:

Taxpayers need to bring a current government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITINs for spouses and dependents, IRS letters or notices and requested documents, and bank account information for direct deposits of payments or refunds.

If IRS assistance is not available when clients walk in, they will receive a referral for those services.

The IRS TAC will not offer tax return preparation, but families or individuals earning $73,000 or less can use the IRS Free File software for free. If you need help preparing your tax return, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites are available in Shreveport. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000.

To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

CDC social distancing guidelines will be in place, and visitors may be required to wear face masks.